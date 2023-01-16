Capt. Jon Hobbs, 3rd Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, over the Atlantic Ocean during a foreign military sales mission, Jan. 16, 2023. The C-17 transported a CH-47F Chinook helicopter to the Spanish army as a part of the Department of Defense’s FMS program. The United States and Spain are committed to upholding peace and security, protecting the planet’s climate for future generations, promoting democracy and human rights, and enhancing economic prosperity around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

Date Taken: 01.16.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations