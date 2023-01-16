Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations [Image 10 of 16]

    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations

    TORREJóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Matthew Warren, 3rd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares to unload a CH-47F Chinook helicopter from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, during a foreign military sales mission, Torrejón Air Base, Spain, Jan. 16, 2023. The United States and Spain recognize the central importance of the NATO alliance in ensuring transatlantic peace and security. As NATO Allies for 40 years, the U.S. and Spain are steadfastly committed to providing NATO with ready forces and capabilities, strengthening transatlantic ties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 08:12
    Photo ID: 7597124
    VIRIN: 230116-F-MO780-1117
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 763.83 KB
    Location: TORREJóN AIR BASE, ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations
    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations
    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations
    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations
    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations
    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations
    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations
    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations
    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations
    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations
    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations
    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations
    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations
    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations
    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations
    US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    C-17
    CH-47
    Aircrew
    Helicopter
    Foreign Military Sales

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT