US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations

Team Dover Airmen load a CH-47F Chinook helicopter onto a C-17 Globemaster III during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2023. The C-17 transported a CH-47 to the Spanish army as a part of the Department of Defense’s FMS program. Spain, a member of NATO, promotes democratic values and encourages consultation and cooperation on defense and security issues to build trust and prevent conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

