A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, sits on the flightline during a foreign military sales mission at Torrejón Air Base, Spain, Jan. 16, 2023. The C-17 transported a CH-47F Chinook helicopter to the Spanish army as a part of the Department of Defense’s FMS program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 08:12
|Photo ID:
|7597122
|VIRIN:
|230116-F-MO780-1075
|Resolution:
|4488x2489
|Size:
|482.54 KB
|Location:
|TORREJóN AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT