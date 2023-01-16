US Air Force delivers helicopter, strengthens NATO, Spain relations

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, sits on the flightline during a foreign military sales mission at Torrejón Air Base, Spain, Jan. 16, 2023. The C-17 transported a CH-47F Chinook helicopter to the Spanish army as a part of the Department of Defense’s FMS program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

