    Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area [Image 21 of 21]

    Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2014

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Archaeologists Cassie Mohney and Megan Kasten work in an area of the Fort McCoy cantonment area July 23, 2014. They are part of a team of archaeologists under contract with Fort McCoy that searches several areas of the post for artifacts as part of historical preservation. Artifacts they have found include Native American arrow and spear heads that date between 13,000 and 500 years ago. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area [Image 21 of 21], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

