    Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area [Image 15 of 21]

    Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Archaeologist Tyler Olsen with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands working in partnership with Fort McCoy's Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch works on an archaeology survey on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., on July 14, 2022. Olsen has participated in many digs at Fort McCoy. This survey is looking at areas were cement pads were located where troops placed military tents and bivouacked nearly 90 years ago. Archaeology work has been ongoing on Fort McCoy for decades to not only look back and document the post's military history, but also the area's distant past where artifacts thousands of years old have been found. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 15:12
    VIRIN: 220714-A-OK556-3013
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    World War I
    Fort McCoy
    archaeology
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch
    Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands

