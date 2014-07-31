Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area [Image 13 of 21]

    Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2014

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Archaeologists Sarah Tillett and Mitch Johnson work on South Post on July 31, 2014, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Both are part of a team of archaeologists under contract with Fort McCoy. The team surveys several areas of the post for artifacts each year as part of historical preservation. Artifacts found have included Native American arrow and spear heads that are thousands of years old. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2014
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 15:12
    Photo ID: 7591194
    VIRIN: 140731-A-OK556-1347
    Resolution: 3322x2202
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort McCoy's archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin's distant habitants of Driftless Area [Image 21 of 21], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS

    Fort McCoy&rsquo;s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin&rsquo;s distant habitants of Driftless Area

    Wisconsin
    National Public Lands Day
    Fort McCoy
    archaeology

