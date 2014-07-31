Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area

Archaeologists Sarah Tillett and Mitch Johnson work on South Post on July 31, 2014, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Both are part of a team of archaeologists under contract with Fort McCoy. The team surveys several areas of the post for artifacts each year as part of historical preservation. Artifacts found have included Native American arrow and spear heads that are thousands of years old. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

