    Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area [Image 17 of 21]

    Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A sherd of 1,500-year-old pottery found June 27, 2017, at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown. The sherd was found at a phase III archaeological dig being conducted at Fort McCoy, Wis., by a team with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands under contract with Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 15:12
    VIRIN: 170627-A-OK556-1721
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area [Image 21 of 21], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    archaeology
    cultural resources

