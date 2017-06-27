A sherd of 1,500-year-old pottery found June 27, 2017, at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown. The sherd was found at a phase III archaeological dig being conducted at Fort McCoy, Wis., by a team with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands under contract with Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 15:12
|Photo ID:
|7591201
|VIRIN:
|170627-A-OK556-1721
|Resolution:
|5041x3361
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area [Image 21 of 21], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT