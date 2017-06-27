A sherd of 1,500-year-old pottery found June 27, 2017, at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown. The sherd was found at a phase III archaeological dig being conducted at Fort McCoy, Wis., by a team with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands under contract with Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 15:12 Photo ID: 7591201 VIRIN: 170627-A-OK556-1721 Resolution: 5041x3361 Size: 1.65 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area [Image 21 of 21], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.