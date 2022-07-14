Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area

Archaeologist Tyler Olsen with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands working in partnership with Fort McCoy's Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch works on an archaeology survey on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., on July 14, 2022. Olsen has participated in many digs at Fort McCoy. This survey is looking at areas were cement pads were located where troops placed military tents and bivouacked nearly 90 years ago. Archaeology work has been ongoing on Fort McCoy for decades to not only look back and document the post's military history, but also the area's distant past where artifacts thousands of years old have been found. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

