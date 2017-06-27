Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area [Image 19 of 21]

    Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A member of the archaeology team with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands under contract with Fort McCoy, works at an active phase III archaeological dig June 27, 2017, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. This work is the first phase III archaeological dig at the installation. Team members have found artifacts, such as pottery, dating back thousands of years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 15:12
    VIRIN: 170627-A-OK556-8280
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    archaeology
    cultural resources

