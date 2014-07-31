Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area

Archaeologists work in an area of the Fort McCoy (Wis.) South Post July 31, 20-14. They are part of a team of archaeologists under contract with Fort McCoy. The team surveys several areas of the post each year for artifacts as part of historical preservation. Discoveries have included Native American arrow and spear heads that are thousands of years old. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

