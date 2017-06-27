Members of an archaeology team with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands under contract with Fort McCoy, work at an active phase III archaeological dig June 27, 2017, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. This work is the first phase III archaeological dig at the installation. Team members have found artifacts such as pottery dating back thousands of years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 15:12 Photo ID: 7591191 VIRIN: 170627-A-OK556-1469 Resolution: 4931x3283 Size: 4.08 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area [Image 21 of 21], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.