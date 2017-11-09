Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area [Image 10 of 21]

    Fort McCoy’s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin’s distant habitants of Driftless Area

    TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A triangular point that is estimated to be thousands of years old and made by Native Americans is shown Sept. 11, 2017, at an archaeology lab operated by Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands under contract with Fort McCoy, Wis., in Tomah, Wis. Artifacts like this are analyzed and documented at the lab after they are found at Fort McCoy during archaeological digs. This artifact was found during a dig in summer 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Fort McCoy's archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin's distant habitants of Driftless Area
    Fort McCoy&rsquo;s archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin&rsquo;s distant habitants of Driftless Area

    Wisconsin
    artifacts
    Fort McCoy
    Tomah
    archaeology
    triangular point

