Archaeologists Valerie Pierce and Kate Norgon work in an area of the cantonment area July 23, 2014, at Fort McCoy, Wis. They are part of a team of archaeologists under contract with Fort McCoy that searches several areas of the post for artifacts as part of historical preservation. Artifacts they have found include Native American arrow and spear heads that date between 13,000 and 500 years ago. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Fort McCoy's archaeology aids understanding of Wisconsin's distant habitants of Driftless Area