230102-N-ZQ263-1034 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 2, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Brandon Lewis, from Bakersfield, Calif., conducts maintenance on a tail rotor blade from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2023 Date Posted: 01.02.2023 10:14 Photo ID: 7577741 VIRIN: 230102-N-ZQ263-1034 Resolution: 4839x3226 Size: 1.84 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Performs Maintenance [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.