Sailor Provides Instruction

230102-N-NX635-1111 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 2, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Sage Witty, right, from Sag Harbor, N.Y., trains Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Katrina Pedrahas, from Manila, Philippines, on metal shearing in the air frame shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

