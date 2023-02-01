230102-N-NX635-1128 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 2, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Dimitry Sean Loiseau, from San Antonio, removes an exhaust fairing from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2023 Date Posted: 01.02.2023 10:14 Photo ID: 7577730 VIRIN: 230102-N-NX635-1128 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.45 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Removes an Engine Exhaust an Fairing From Helicopter [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.