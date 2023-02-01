230102-N-MH015-1306 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 2, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Blue Diamonds” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2023 Date Posted: 01.02.2023 10:13 Photo ID: 7577725 VIRIN: 230102-N-MH015-1306 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.77 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.