    U.S. Sailor Inspects Hazmat

    U.S. Sailor Inspects Hazmat

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Tang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230102-N-PA221-1008 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Jesse Koning, from Grand Rapids, Mich., inspects hazardous materials for disposal in the hangar bay the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2023 10:14
    Photo ID: 7577733
    VIRIN: 230102-N-PA221-1008
    Resolution: 5082x3388
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sailor Inspects Hazmat [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Supply
    CVN 68
    Logistics Specialist
    HAZMAT
    USS Nimitz

