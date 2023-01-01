U.S. Sailor Inspects Hazmat

230102-N-PA221-1008 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Jesse Koning, from Grand Rapids, Mich., inspects hazardous materials for disposal in the hangar bay the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

