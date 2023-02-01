230102-N-NX635-1008 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 2, 2023) U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Amber Brunson, from Williamstown, Ky., sands down wooden frames in the carpentry shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2023 Date Posted: 01.02.2023 10:14 Photo ID: 7577726 VIRIN: 230102-N-NX635-1008 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.61 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Sands Wood Frame [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.