Sailor Sands Super Hornet Wheel

230102-N-PA221-1018 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Elton Campbell, from Orlando, Fla., sands an aircraft wheel Super Hornet aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

