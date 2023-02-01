Sailor Applies Polyorethane To Landing Gear

230102-N-NX635-1084 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 2, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Robert Barth, from Belpre, Ohio, applies white polyorethane to the landing gear axle level of an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

