Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Applies Polyorethane To Landing Gear [Image 17 of 32]

    Sailor Applies Polyorethane To Landing Gear

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230102-N-NX635-1084 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 2, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Robert Barth, from Belpre, Ohio, applies white polyorethane to the landing gear axle level of an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2023 10:14
    Photo ID: 7577729
    VIRIN: 230102-N-NX635-1084
    Resolution: 4908x4153
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Applies Polyorethane To Landing Gear [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Restocks Vending Machine
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Sailor Welds Equipment
    Nimitz Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Sailor Prepares Asparagus
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Sailor Marks Wooden Frame For Mitering
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Sailor Sands Wood Frame
    Sailor Applies Polyorethane To Landing Gear
    Sailor Provides Instruction
    Sailor Applies Polyorethane To Landing Gear
    Sailor Removes an Engine Exhaust an Fairing From Helicopter
    Supply Department Sailors Sort HAZMAT
    Sailor Practices Welding
    U.S. Sailor Inspects Hazmat
    Sailor Sands Super Hornet Wheel
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Sailor Practices Welding
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Sailor Performs Maintenance
    Sailor Installs Panels
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Hangar Bay
    Navy
    Maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT