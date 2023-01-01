230102-N-ZQ263-1033 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 2, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Colby Eyer, from Sioux City, Iowa, installs panels on an aircraft in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.02.2023 10:14 Photo ID: 7577742 VIRIN: 230102-N-ZQ263-1033 Resolution: 4989x3326 Size: 1.78 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Installs Panels [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.