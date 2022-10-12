Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Siege of Bastogne remembered [Image 11 of 12]

    Siege of Bastogne remembered

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    12.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Wilson 

    AFN Benelux

    Walnuts are tossed to a crowd below during a World War II commemoration event in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2022. When German forces approached Bastogne in 1944 with a message demanding surrender, McAuliffe famously sent them back a message stating “Nuts” to decline. Walnuts are now thrown from the town hall balcony each year to mark the anniversary of the Siege of Bastogne and honor the service members who fought to keep the town from German occupation.

    commemoration
    Belgium
    Battle of the Bulge
    Bastogne
    Siege of Bastogne

