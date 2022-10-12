Siege of Bastogne remembered

Walnuts are tossed to a crowd below during a World War II commemoration event in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2022. When German forces approached Bastogne in 1944 with a message demanding surrender, McAuliffe famously sent them back a message stating “Nuts” to decline. Walnuts are now thrown from the town hall balcony each year to mark the anniversary of the Siege of Bastogne and honor the service members who fought to keep the town from German occupation.

