Marchers parade through the streets of Bastogne, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2022, during an event to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Siege of Bastogne. Service men and women from the 101st Airborne Division and U.S. Army Garrison Benelux traveled to Bastogne to take part in the event and honor those who fought to protect the city from German occupation during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 17:42 Photo ID: 7576875 VIRIN: 221210-F-PN902-575 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.97 MB Location: BASTOGNE, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Siege of Bastogne remembered [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.