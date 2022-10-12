Siege of Bastogne remembered

Veterans and marchers parade through the streets of Bastogne, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2022, during an event to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Siege of Bastogne. As part of the historical remembrance, a parade, wreath laying, reenlistment ceremony, and "tossing of walnuts" were held to honor the U.S. troops and Belgians who fought to keep the city from German occupation during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Wilson)

