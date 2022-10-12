Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Siege of Bastogne remembered [Image 2 of 12]

    Siege of Bastogne remembered

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    12.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Wilson 

    AFN Benelux

    A man solutes the Gen. George S. Patton memorial in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2022, during a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Siege of Bastogne. During World War II, Patton’s Third United States Army provided relief to the 101st Airborne Division in Bastogne to help secure the city from German occupation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Wilson

    IMAGE INFO

