Siege of Bastogne remembered

A man solutes the Gen. George S. Patton memorial in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2022, during a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Siege of Bastogne. During World War II, Patton’s Third United States Army provided relief to the 101st Airborne Division in Bastogne to help secure the city from German occupation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Wilson

