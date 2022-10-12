Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Siege of Bastogne remembered [Image 1 of 12]

    Siege of Bastogne remembered

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    12.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Wilson 

    AFN Benelux

    Members prepare to march in a parade Dec. 10, 2022, in Bastogne, Belgium, to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Siege of Bastogne. Service men and women from the 101st Airborne Division and U.S. Army Garrison Benelux traveled to Bastogne to participate in the event and honor those who fought to protect the city from German occupation during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 17:42
    Photo ID: 7576869
    VIRIN: 221210-F-PN902-098
    Resolution: 6237x4158
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: BASTOGNE, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    commemoration
    Belgium
    Battle of the Bulge
    Bastogne
    Siege of Bastogne
    Seige of Bastogne

