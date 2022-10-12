Siege of Bastogne remembered

Service members march in formation for a parade through the streets of Bastogne, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2022. As part of the 78th anniversary of the Siege of Bastogne, a commemorative event was held in the city to honor those who fought there during World War II and included a wreath laying, reenlistment ceremony and the “tossing of the walnuts.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Wilson)
