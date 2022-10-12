Maj. Gen. Joseph “JP” McGee, the 101st Airborne Division commanding general, oversees a reenlistment ceremony in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2022, in an event commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Battle of Bastogne. During World War II, 101st Airborne Division members fought to keep Bastogne free from occupation. Members of this unit today traveled to Belgium to pay tribute to those who came before them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 17:42 Photo ID: 7576878 VIRIN: 221210-F-PN902-725 Resolution: 7792x5195 Size: 2.82 MB Location: BASTOGNE, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Siege of Bastogne remembered [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.