    Siege of Bastogne remembered [Image 10 of 12]

    Siege of Bastogne remembered

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    12.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Wilson 

    AFN Benelux

    Maj. Gen. Joseph “JP” McGee, the 101st Airborne Division commanding general, oversees a reenlistment ceremony in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2022, in an event commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Battle of Bastogne. During World War II, 101st Airborne Division members fought to keep Bastogne free from occupation. Members of this unit today traveled to Belgium to pay tribute to those who came before them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Wilson)

    TAGS

    commemoration
    Belgium
    Battle of the Bulge
    Bastogne
    Siege of Bastogne

