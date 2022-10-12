Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Siege of Bastogne remembered [Image 4 of 12]

    Siege of Bastogne remembered

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    12.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Wilson 

    AFN Benelux

    Service members march in formation for a parade through the streets of Bastogne, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2022. As part of the 78th anniversary of the Siege of Bastogne, a commemorative event was held in the city to honor those who fought there during World War II and included a parade, wreath laying, reenlistment ceremony and the “tossing of the walnuts.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 17:42
    Photo ID: 7576872
    VIRIN: 221210-F-PN902-260
    Resolution: 7715x5143
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: BASTOGNE, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Siege of Bastogne remembered [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Siege of Bastogne remembered
    Siege of Bastogne remembered
    Siege of Bastogne remembered
    Siege of Bastogne remembered
    Siege of Bastogne remembered
    Siege of Bastogne remembered
    Siege of Bastogne remembered
    Siege of Bastogne remembered
    Siege of Bastogne remembered
    Siege of Bastogne remembered
    Siege of Bastogne remembered
    Siege of Bastogne remembered

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    commemoration
    Belgium
    Battle of the Bulge
    Bastogne
    Siege of Bastogne
    Seige of Bastogne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT