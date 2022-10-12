Siege of Bastogne remembered

Veterans and event attendees salute a memorial for Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2022, during a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Siege of Bastogne. When German forces approached the city with a message demanding surrender, McAuliffe famously sent them back a message stating “Nuts” to decline. Walnuts are thrown from the town hall balcony each year during the battle’s commemoration event in honor of the service members who fought to keep the town from German occupation in 1944.

