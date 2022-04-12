U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucas “Bru” Haas, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team crew chief, waves to the crowd during the Nyutabaru Air Festival at Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2022. The air festival improves the bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Japanese communities by showcasing the pride, precision, and professionalism, first-hand. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team travels throughout the Indo-Pacific region to promote and strengthen community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2022 08:50
|Photo ID:
|7571788
|VIRIN:
|221204-F-VB704-1902
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival [Image 46 of 46], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
