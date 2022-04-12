PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival

U.S. Air Force Maj. Josiah "Sirius" Gaffney, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial demonstration in an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Nyutabaru Air Festival at Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2022. The power and maneuverability of the F-16 Fighting Falcon helps bolster the U.S.-Japan alliance by ensuring the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility remains open and free. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

