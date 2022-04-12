U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle “WEST” Gove, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team avionics technician, interacts with the crowd during the Nyutabaru Air Festival at Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2022. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team promotes positive relations between the United States and nations within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2022 08:50
|Photo ID:
|7571787
|VIRIN:
|221204-F-VB704-1882
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival [Image 46 of 46], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS
