PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb “Thrust” Butler, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team propulsion specialist, gives a sticker to an attendee during the Nyutabaru Air Festival at Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2022. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team promotes positive relations between the United States and nations within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

