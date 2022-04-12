Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival [Image 35 of 46]

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival

    NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JAPAN

    12.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Air festival attendees watch the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demo Team’s F-16 Fighting Falcon perform aerial demonstrations during the Nyutabaru Air Festival at Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2022. The air festival improves the bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Japanese communities by showcasing the pride, precision, and professionalism, first-hand. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team travels throughout the Indo-Pacific region to promote and strengthen community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 08:47
    Photo ID: 7571777
    VIRIN: 221204-F-VB704-1105
    Resolution: 5906x2584
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival [Image 46 of 46], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    JASDF
    Nyutabaru Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team"
    "PACAFViperDemo
    Air Show 2022

