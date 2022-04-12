PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival

Air festival attendees watch the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demo Team’s F-16 Fighting Falcon perform aerial demonstrations during the Nyutabaru Air Festival at Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2022. The air festival improves the bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Japanese communities by showcasing the pride, precision, and professionalism, first-hand. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team travels throughout the Indo-Pacific region to promote and strengthen community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

