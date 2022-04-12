U.S. Air Force Maj. Josiah "Sirius" Gaffney, right, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team commander, greets the crowd during the Nyutabaru Air Festival at Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2022. Interacting with the community is one aspect of the team’s overall mission, along with showcasing the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2022 08:47
|Photo ID:
|7571776
|VIRIN:
|221204-F-VB704-1070
|Resolution:
|6016x2632
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival [Image 46 of 46], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
