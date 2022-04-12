PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival

U.S. Air Force Maj. Josiah "Sirius" Gaffney, right, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team commander, greets the crowd during the Nyutabaru Air Festival at Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2022. Interacting with the community is one aspect of the team’s overall mission, along with showcasing the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

