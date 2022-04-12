U.S. Air Force Maj. Josiah "Sirius" Gaffney, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team commander, climbs out of an F-16 Fighting Falcon after completing an aerial demonstration during the Nyutabaru Air Festival at Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2022. The Demo Team reinforces the U.S. Air Force's capabilities and commitment to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2022 Date Posted: 12.26.2022 08:47 Photo ID: 7571782 VIRIN: 221204-F-VB704-1778 Resolution: 5790x3865 Size: 1.67 MB Location: NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival [Image 46 of 46], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.