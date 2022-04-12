U.S. Air Force Maj. Josiah "Sirius" Gaffney, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team commander, climbs out of an F-16 Fighting Falcon after completing an aerial demonstration during the Nyutabaru Air Festival at Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2022. The Demo Team reinforces the U.S. Air Force's capabilities and commitment to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival [Image 46 of 46], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
