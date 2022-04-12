PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle “WEST” Gove, left, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team avionics technician, and Staff Sgt. Paolo “Sunshine” Leonardo, right, PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems specialist, interact with the crowd during the Nyutabaru Air Festival at Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2022. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team employs a team of maintainers from various specialties to ensure optimal performance and safety during practices and air shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

Date Taken: 12.04.2022
Location: NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP