Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival [Image 44 of 46]

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival

    NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JAPAN

    12.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle “WEST” Gove, left, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team avionics technician, and Staff Sgt. Paolo “Sunshine” Leonardo, right, PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team electrical and environmental systems specialist, interact with the crowd during the Nyutabaru Air Festival at Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2022. The PACAF F-16 Demo Team employs a team of maintainers from various specialties to ensure optimal performance and safety during practices and air shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 08:50
    Photo ID: 7571786
    VIRIN: 221204-F-VB704-1850
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: NYUTABARU AIR BASE, MIYAZAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival [Image 46 of 46], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    JASDF
    Nyutabaru Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team"
    "PACAFViperDemo
    Air Show 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT