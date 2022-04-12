PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Nyutabaru Air Festival

U.S. Air Force Maj. Josiah "Sirius" Gaffney, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial demonstration in an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Nyutabaru Air Festival at Nyutabaru Air Base, Japan, Dec. 4, 2022. The air festival gave community members an opportunity to see various aircraft, meet military personnel, and observe ground and aerial demonstrations, encompassing the power of the joint and bilateral forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

