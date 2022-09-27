Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jordan Kahn, 13th Fighter Squadron commander, prepares to taxi on the runway in an F-16 Fighting Falcon to reach its 10,000 flight hour milestone at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. Aircraft 913 is the second Block-50 F-16 at Misawa Air Base and third in the Air Force to reach 10,000 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

