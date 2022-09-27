U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jordan Kahn, 13th Fighter Squadron commander, prepares to taxi on the runway in an F-16 Fighting Falcon to reach its 10,000 flight hour milestone at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. Aircraft 913 is the second Block-50 F-16 at Misawa Air Base and third in the Air Force to reach 10,000 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 09:11
|Photo ID:
|7442996
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-MI946-1160
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT