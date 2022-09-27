Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jordan Kahn, 13th Fighter Squadron commander, climbs down a ladder attached to an F-16 Fighting Falcon after reaching its 10,000 flight hour milestone at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. Aircraft 913 is currently piloted by Kahn and maintained by Senior Airman Jefte Reyes-Salinas, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) dedicated crew chief, Senior Airman Pedro Muriel, and Airman 1st Class Nathan Hungate, both 13th FGS assistant dedicated crew chiefs (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

