Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours [Image 4 of 9]

    Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jordan Kahn, 13th Fighter Squadron commander, buckles his shoulder harness before taking off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon to reach its 10,000 flight hour milestone at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. This achievement not only represents pilots flying continuous hours of sorties but also displays the diligence and hard work crew chiefs have dedicated to keeping aircraft at Misawa Air Base operational over multiple years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 09:11
    Photo ID: 7442995
    VIRIN: 220927-F-MI946-1071
    Resolution: 8126x5417
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours
    Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours
    Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours
    Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours
    Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours
    Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours
    Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours
    Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours
    Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    F-16
    10K
    Japan
    13 FS
    13 FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT