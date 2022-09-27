Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jordan Kahn, 13th Fighter Squadron commander, buckles his shoulder harness before taking off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon to reach its 10,000 flight hour milestone at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. This achievement not only represents pilots flying continuous hours of sorties but also displays the diligence and hard work crew chiefs have dedicated to keeping aircraft at Misawa Air Base operational over multiple years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

