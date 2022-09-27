Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours [Image 7 of 9]

    Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jefte Reyes-Salinas, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, conducts a final pre-flight inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon before it takes off to reach its 10,000 flight hour milestone at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. Misawa’s crew chiefs are responsible for ensuring every F-16 meets standards through inspections and maintenance measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 09:11
    Photo ID: 7442998
    VIRIN: 220927-F-MI946-1119
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    F-16
    10K
    Japan
    13 FS
    13 FGS

