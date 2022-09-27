U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jefte Reyes-Salinas, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, conducts a final pre-flight inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon before it takes off to reach its 10,000 flight hour milestone at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. Misawa’s crew chiefs are responsible for ensuring every F-16 meets standards through inspections and maintenance measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 09:11 Photo ID: 7442998 VIRIN: 220927-F-MI946-1119 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.06 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.