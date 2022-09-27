Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jefte Reyes-Salinas, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, conducts a final pre-flight inspection on an F-16 Fighting Falcon before it takes off to reach its 10,000 flight hour milestone at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. Misawa’s crew chiefs are responsible for ensuring every F-16 meets standards through inspections and maintenance measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)
