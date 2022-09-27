U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jordan Kahn, 13th Fighter Squadron (FS) commander, takes off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon to reach its 10,000 flight hour milestone at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. The Air Force reassigned the 13th FS under the 35th Fighter Wing's 35th Operations Group on Oct. 1, 1994. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 09:11 Photo ID: 7442997 VIRIN: 220927-F-MI946-1211 Resolution: 7765x5177 Size: 5.26 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.