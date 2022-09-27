Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jordan Kahn, 13th Fighter Squadron commander, puts on his helmet before taking off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon to reach its 10,000 flight hour milestone at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. The squadron's association with the panther became official on Aug. 15, 1985, when the Air Force approved the panther emblem. The panther symbolizes the squadron's lightning quick reaction to aggression while the number 13 honors the members of the squadron who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

