Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron sits on the flight line before taking off to reach its 10,000 flight hour milestone at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. Aircraft 913 is the second Block-50 F-16 at Misawa Air Base and third in the Air Force to reach 10,000 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

