Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron (FS) gets inspected on the flight line before taking off to reach its 10,000 flight hour milestone at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. The Air Force reassigned the 13th FS under the 35th Fighter Wing's 35th Operations Group on Oct. 1, 1994. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

