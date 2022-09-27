Misawa Air Base F-16 Reaches 10,000 Flying Hours

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan Hungate, left, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) assistant dedicated crew chief, Lt. Col. Jordan Kahn, middle, 13th Fighter Squadron commander, and Senior Airman Jefte Reyes-Salinas, right, 13th FGS dedicated crew chief, pose in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon after reaching it’s 10,000 flight hour milestone at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2022. This achievement not only represents pilots flying continuous hours of sorties but also displays the diligence and hard work crew chiefs have dedicated to keeping aircraft at Misawa Air Base operational over multiple years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

